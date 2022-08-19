NCHP: 1-year-old hit by car, killed in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A one-year-old has died after troopers said the child was hit by a car in Robeson County.

Troopers were called to the accident around 6:45 p.m. Thursday along East White Pond Road near Fairmont.

First Sgt. S.B. Lewis said the child darted into the road.

A car was driving on the road and was unable to avoid colliding with the child and ended up hitting the one-year-old.

The child was taken to the hospital and later died.

Lewis said the driver will not face charges.

The child’s name has not been released.

