Myrtle Beach police to drivers during heavy rain: ‘If you don’t have to be on the roads, please stay inside’

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Heavy downpours and flooding on Friday kept first responders busy throughout Horry County.

Some places in the Myrtle Beach area received seven to nine inches of rain, and in Forestbrook, there was nearly a foot of rain that fell on Friday morning.

It led to flooded roads and parking lots, and also left drivers stuck and in need of help.

Myrtle Beach police MCpl. Tom Vest said officers had to help several drivers after they got stuck in floodwaters. While he doesn’t know the exact number of rescues, he said it was far too many.

“With rain like what we saw this morning, there’s bound to be some areas of our city that experience some flood. What’s really important is that you don’t drive through it, you don’t walk through it and if you don’t have to be on the roads, stay inside,” Vest said.

Our department is aware of flooded roads throughout our city & we have city department teams working to address. Please do not call 911 to report the closed roads so our officers can respond to emergencies. Please stay indoors unless travel is absolutely necessary....

Horry County Fire Rescue also said its crews responded to several calls in of cars stuck in floodwaters in the Socastee and Forestbrook areas.

The agency echoed Vest’s message and asked people to avoid driving through floodwaters.

“It’s not worth the risk, as the water could take away your control of the vehicle, and there could be other hazards involved, like downed utility lines and sinkholes,” Horry County Fire Rescue warned.

The National Weather Service said just six inches of moving water can knock over an adult and 12 inches can sweep away a car.

