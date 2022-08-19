Man facing dozens of counts of statutory rape, deputies say
This is still an active investigation, according to deputies
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County Sheriff’s Office has charged a 20-year-old with dozens of counts of various child sex crimes.
Deputies say they recently arrested Austin David Talbert, 20, during an investigation they say is ongoing.
The offenses involve a 13-year-old girl, according to law enforcement. They say Talbert agreed to take her to school and did not.
His charges include 40 counts of statutory rape of a child, 40 counts of indecent liberties with a child, and 1 count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor for crimes that allegedly happened over four months.
He is being held on a $400,000 secured bond.
