Man facing dozens of counts of statutory rape, deputies say

This is still an active investigation, according to deputies
Austin David Talbert
Austin David Talbert(Rowan County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County Sheriff’s Office has charged a 20-year-old with dozens of counts of various child sex crimes.

Deputies say they recently arrested Austin David Talbert, 20, during an investigation they say is ongoing.

The offenses involve a 13-year-old girl, according to law enforcement. They say Talbert agreed to take her to school and did not.

His charges include 40 counts of statutory rape of a child, 40 counts of indecent liberties with a child, and 1 count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor for crimes that allegedly happened over four months.

He is being held on a $400,000 secured bond.

