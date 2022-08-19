Man facing dozens of counts of statutory rape, deputies say

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County Sheriff’s Office has charged a 20-year-old with dozens of counts of various child sex crimes.

Deputies say they recently arrested Austin David Talbert, 20, during an investigation they say is ongoing.

[READ ALSO: Rowan man faces charges of taking indecent liberties with child]

The offenses involve a 13-year-old girl, according to law enforcement. They say Talbert agreed to take her to school and did not.

His charges include 40 counts of statutory rape of a child, 40 counts of indecent liberties with a child, and 1 count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor for crimes that allegedly happened over four months.

He is being held on a $400,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.