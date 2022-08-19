Judge denies bond again for man accused of setting fire to home, sparking manhunt in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A shooting suspect accused of setting fire to a home and sparking a manhunt in the Conway area was denied bond again.

Terry Brady has filed motions for a bond four times, according to the public index.

A hearing was held on Thursday where a judge determined that he will stay in jail.

Brady has been behind bars since April 29, 2021.

That’s when Horry County police were first called to the area of Miles Standish Court, near Highway 544 and Fox Hollow Road to investigate a domestic complaint. Warrants show that Brady was accused of holding a gun to a woman’s neck.

PAST COVERAGE:

During the investigation, authorities spotted Brady driving and there was a short police chase. Brady crashed his truck and then began firing shots at officers, according to an incident report.

A warrant from the State Law Enforcement Division shows that after Brady wrecked his vehicle, he went into the home on Miles Standish Court and he was the only person inside at the time. Then he left the home and barricaded himself inside a vehicle in the yard, according to the warrant.

While officers were trying to apprehend Brady, they saw smoke coming from the home and it was determined by arson investigators that the fire was intentionally set.

Brady was taken into custody after a brief standoff.

He faces a slew of charges including attempted murder, kidnapping and second-degree arson.

