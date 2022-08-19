Horry County Fire Rescue responding to vehicles stuck in flood waters

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews are responding to several calls of vehicles stuck in flood waters in the Socastee and Forestbrook areas.

Horry county Fire Rescue says if it is at all possible, do avoid those areas and do not drive through flood waters.

“It’s not worth the risk as the water could take control of your vehicle,” HCFR said in a statement.

There could be other hazards involved, like downed utility lines and sinkholes.

ROAD CLOSURE: George Bishop Parkway, from Claypond Road to Spencer Street is CLOSED due to floodwater in the roadway.

