Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Georgetown Planning Commission rejects 2 development plans following residential complaints

By Ian Klein
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Council chambers packed Georgetown County’s planning commission meeting Thursday night as residents expressed concerns about two new housing projects on Pawleys Island.

The meeting lasted close to four hours with a majority of that time being used for public comment.

The main concern heading into the meeting was how much the developers wanted to build on what almost everyone in attendance considered small flood-prone property.

The first site is located off Petrigu Drive near the intersection of Martin Luther King Road in Pawleys Island, according to the agenda the developer is proposing a 53-unit townhome community.

“I’m a retired engineer and I looked at these plans and I looked at this site and in my opinion, you couldn’t pick a worse spot for this property,” said Gary Weinreich with Preserve Murrells Inlet.

A few blocks north, the same developer is looking to build a 56 unit townhome complex off Parkerville Road, which several residents addressed as an historic African-American community.

“Being born and raised in Pawleys Island I stand with those who oppose this because these developments will change our lives permanently,” said Johnny Ford.

The council chamber was filled for Thursday's planning commission meeting in Georgetown County...
The council chamber was filled for Thursday's planning commission meeting in Georgetown County as residents expressed concerns about two new housing projects in Pawleys Island.(WMBF)

Residents did not hold back their opinion during public comment referring to flooding, traffic and preservation during their allotted three minutes to speak.

Even members of the planning commission questioned the developer’s plans which some felt were vague and did not address major ordinance issues.

Ultimately the planning commission voted 3-2 choosing to not recommend approval of either development.

However, the plans will still go before the Georgetown County council for final approval.

Residents says they understand development is part of living in this desirable area and affordable housing is needed to retain police officer and teacher in the area, but with the recent flooding and changes to the environment they want it done correctly.

Georgetown County Council will ultimately have the final approval following three reading and three votes.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Megan Nicole Sallee
Myrtle Beach daycare worker arrested for ‘unlawful conduct toward a child’
Woman dies after ocean rescue in North Myrtle Beach
Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
1 hospitalized after car crashes into building, gas line in Atlanic Beach
Driver identified, 1 hurt after car crashes into gentleman’s club, gas line in Atlantic Beach
This photo provided by KION-TV shows multiple agencies responding to Watsonville Municipal...
Officials: At least 2 die after planes collide in California

Latest News

Friday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain possible at times
In this month alone, Sumter PD says 14 CAT thefts have already been reported.
Pastor asks burglars to ‘repent’ after stealing catalytic converters
.
VIDEO: North Myrtle Beach vacation disaster
.
VIDEO: Woman dies after rescue