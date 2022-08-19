Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Florence man caught in missing Timmsonville man’s car, arrested for his murder

Malcolm Jenkins
Malcolm Jenkins(Florence County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Florence man is in custody, charged with the August 16 murder of a Timmonsville man.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said Malcolm James Jenkins, 30, was caught in the vehicle belonging to Jasper McKithen.

McKithen died as a result of blunt force trauma, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

The 62-year-old was reported missing by his family on Monday.

of 4132 E. National Cemetery Road, Florence, SC, was charged by FCSO Investigators on August 19, 2022 with Murder (S.C. Code Ann. 16-03-0010) See FCSO Booking Website for additional information.

According to Investigators, Jenkins allegedly struck the victim about his head, neck and side with a hammer.

Jenkins was caught in the victim’s vehicle on Wednesday and taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.

Jenkins is being held at the Florence County Detention Center.

Stay wth WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Megan Nicole Sallee
Myrtle Beach daycare worker arrested for ‘unlawful conduct toward a child’
Woman dies after ocean rescue in North Myrtle Beach
Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
Horry County Fire Rescue responding to vehicles stuck in flood waters
Horry County Fire Rescue responding to vehicles stuck in flood waters
Friday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain possible at times

Latest News

.
VIDEO: CCU welcomes record number of students during move-in
.
CCU move-in day: What's allowed in the dorms
.
VIDEO: Crews respond to flooded, closed roads, vehicles stuck in flood water
SWAT arrives at White Horse Road standoff
Coroner identifies woman who shot self during traffic stop in Greenville Co.