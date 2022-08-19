Florence man caught in missing Timmsonville man’s car, arrested for his murder

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Florence man is in custody, charged with the August 16 murder of a Timmonsville man.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said Malcolm James Jenkins, 30, was caught in the vehicle belonging to Jasper McKithen.

McKithen died as a result of blunt force trauma, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

The 62-year-old was reported missing by his family on Monday.

of 4132 E. National Cemetery Road, Florence, SC, was charged by FCSO Investigators on August 19, 2022 with Murder (S.C. Code Ann. 16-03-0010) See FCSO Booking Website for additional information.

According to Investigators, Jenkins allegedly struck the victim about his head, neck and side with a hammer.

Jenkins was caught in the victim’s vehicle on Wednesday and taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.

Jenkins is being held at the Florence County Detention Center.

