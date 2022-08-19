Submit a Tip
Flash Flood warning in Grand Strand area

The national weather service in Wilmington has issued a flash flood warning for East central Georgetown county, south central horry county until noon.(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -

The national weather service in Wilmington has issued a flash flood warning for East central Georgetown county, south central Horry county until noon.

At 9:32 am edt, doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen.

Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Myrtle beach, surfside beach, Socastee, Garden City, Myrtle Beach

Airport, Murrells Inlet, Burgess, Forestbrook and Waccamaw Community hospital.

