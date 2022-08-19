Flash Flood Warning in effect in Horry, Georgetown counties Friday night

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a Flash Flood warning for Horry and Georgetown counties until 6:45 p.m. Friday.

Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area.

Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas is expected.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include:

Myrtle Beach

North Myrtle Beach

Georgetown

DeBordieu Colony

Surfside Beach

Pawleys Island

Murrells Inlet

Garden City

Socastee

Springmaid Pier

Myrtle Beach International Airport

Litchfield Beach

Burgess

Forestbrook

Barefoot Landing Area Of North Myrtle Beach

