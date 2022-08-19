Flash Flood Warning in effect in Horry, Georgetown counties Friday night
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a Flash Flood warning for Horry and Georgetown counties until 6:45 p.m. Friday.
Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area.
Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas is expected.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include:
- Myrtle Beach
- North Myrtle Beach
- Georgetown
- DeBordieu Colony
- Surfside Beach
- Pawleys Island
- Murrells Inlet
- Garden City
- Socastee
- Springmaid Pier
- Myrtle Beach International Airport
- Litchfield Beach
- Burgess
- Forestbrook
- Barefoot Landing Area Of North Myrtle Beach
