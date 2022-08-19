FIRST ALERT: A much needed break in the rain today

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A break in the rain arrives today before chances of heavy downpours return again to start the new week.

TODAY

A surge of drier air will move into the region today bringing a much needed break from the rain after Friday’s flooding. With a mix of sun and clouds, afternoon temperatures will climb into the middle and upper 80s this afternoon. While most areas will stay dry, a stray late afternoon or evening shower or thunderstorm will be possible with rain chances today at only 20%.

The risk of showers and storms returns on Sunday. (WMBF)

SUNDAY

Moisture will return to the region once again on Sunday. While the day will not be a washout, rain chances will creep back up to 40% especially from midday through the afternoon and evening. Rain chances on Sunday are 40%. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the middle and upper 80s once again.

NEXT WEEK

The active weather pattern continues next week as more tropical moisture filters in. This moisture will interact with a front across the area leading to good chances of showers and storms and potentially heavy rain at times. The best risk of rain arrives Monday and Tuesday.

Rain chances increase again next week. (WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.