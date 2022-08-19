Couple billed hundreds of dollars for traffic tickets after car is stolen

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WJLA) - A couple’s car was recently stolen. If that wasn’t bad enough, it was used in crime spree.

They’re expected to pay for the hundreds of dollars racked up in traffic tickets, but the couple is fighting back.

But Bob and Angie Shepherd would come face-to-face with something more daunting than D.C. rush hour traffic one April morning.

“So I get up in the morning and I’m going to work,” Bob Shepherd said. “Her car is not there.”

“The PTSD I’m suffering from because every time someone knocks on my door, I’m worried it’s them coming back,” Angie Shepherd said.

Not only were the Shepherds stunned to discover their car was missing after it was stolen, they could not believe what it would be used for next.

“We saw the video of them getting out of her vehicle, shooting the other guy, getting back in the car and driving off,” Bob Shepherd said.

After their car was stolen from their Alexandria home, it was used in a homicide in Suitland. Then the perpetrators racked up more than $400 in traffic tickets in the District of Columbia.

When the Shepherds last checked with the homicide detectives, the suspects still weren’t in custody even after the car was recovered in impound at the police station two weeks after it was stolen.

But now the Shepherds are stuck with the bill and have not heard back from the D.C. Department of Motor Vehicles since.

“Are you kidding me?” Bob Shepherd said.

“Car is stolen, involved in a homicide, and then you want to charge me for the tickets, even though I’ve given you all of the documentation showing that it’s been involved in a homicide,” Bob Shepherd said.

WJLA emailed D.C. Police, who referred them to D.C. DMV.

Their media contact was sent an email, but it replied with a bounce-back message saying he was out of town and to call another number for immediate assistance.

When that number was called, it was discovered that that employee was also out of town.

“You can’t get in touch with them!” Angie Shepherd said.

The Shepherds want answers now so no one else will have to go through this.

“No, not going to pay it,” Bob Shepherd said.

A reporter has talked to so many people that have had to battle D.C. for tickets. You have to show evidence it wasn’t you. You have to go back and forth with them.

Apparently something similar happened last year.

Local news reported that a 73-year-old Vietnam veteran had to pay $2,000 in traffic tickets for his car after it was stolen.

