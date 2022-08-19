Submit a Tip
Coastal Carolina University welcomes record number of students during move-in

By Makayla Evans
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University is welcoming a record number of first-year students onto their campus.

Nearly 5,000 first-year students are moving their things into dorms and getting settled before classes start.

CCU is bringing back drive-through check-in which started during the height of the pandemic, but to their surprise, that process worked better than the previous years.

Those arriving on campus are only allowed to bring two cars on move-in day.

Students will drive up, grab their keys, and get started unpacking with the help of move-in crews.

One of the biggest differences students and their families will see between this year and the last two years is social distancing and face mask requirements are gone.

Steve Harrison, Vice President of Auxiliary Enterprises, said he can’t wait to welcome back students.

“It’s a renewed energy,” said Harrison. “We’re so excited to welcome the chanticleers back. We’re here for our students. Whether we’re faculty, staff, or administrators, we can’t wait for them to be in the resident halls. We can’t wait for them to be in classrooms and we can’t wait for them to be in the stadium cheering on the chanticleers in the days and weeks to come.”

To make sure the move-in process goes smoothly, it’s important for students to check what is and is not allowed on campus.

Some things not allowed are candles, electric blankets, self-adhesive LED light strips or upholstered furniture like couches or beanbags.

You can find a complete list of what is recommended to pack and things that are not allowed on CCU’s housing website.

Harrison said the most important reminder is to arrive on time no later than 15 minutes before your scheduled check-in.

“We’ve worked this out very specifically,” said Harrison. “So if they’ve got a 90-minute window where they can come through our drive-through check-in process, get to their hall and be helped by our Chanti crew volunteers to move their things in. And if they come outside of that window or too early it kind of clogs up the works.”

Second-year students will move back in over the weekend.

CCU’s first day of classes starts Wednesday, August 24.

