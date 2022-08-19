2 men caught, jailed for sneaking contraband into Marlboro County prison using drone

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two Pee Dee area men face multiple charges after being caught sneaking contraband into Evans Correctional Institution with a drone.

On Monday, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division responded to Evans Correctional Institution in reference to a drone sighting.

Officers at Evans Correctional Institution stated a drone flew over the prison and dropped packages of contraband.

Correctional officers and investigators with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office found Jammal Raheim Mclellan, 27 of Dillon, and Seneca Vaquint Brown, 28 of Marion, both crouched down hiding in a field behind the prison.

Mclellan and Brown were both arrested and transported to the Marlboro County Detention Center where they were charged with trespassing and furnishing or attempting to furnish a prisoner(s) with contraband.

Both Mclellan and Brown were given $ 25,000 surety bonds.

The contraband packages were recovered by prison officials and did contain various escape tools, cell phones, tobacco, cell phone chargers and lighters.

