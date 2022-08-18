Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Woman shoots self during traffic stop in Greenville County, coroner says

SWAT arrives at White Horse Road standoff
SWAT arrives at White Horse Road standoff
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they have determined a driver shot herself during a traffic stop on Thursday.

Deputies said a traffic stop was initiated around 2:30 p.m. on White Horse Road and during the stop, a gunshot was heard from inside the vehicle.

The driver stopped in a McDonald’s parking lot in the 1700 block of White Horse Road. A large law enforcement presence swarmed the scene including SWAT, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

FOX Carolina viewer Anna captured footage of a standoff scene on White Horse Road in Greenville County.

The area around White Horse Road and Frontage Road was blocked off during the incident.

Deputies said they were actively negotiating with the driver. They determined just before 4 p.m. that the sole occupant of the car, a woman in her mid-20s, shot herself inside the vehicle.

A McDonald's restaurant on White Horse Road is taped off after the coroner said a driver shot...
A McDonald's restaurant on White Horse Road is taped off after the coroner said a driver shot herself during a traffic stop.(FOX Carolina News)

Deputy Coroner Mike Ellis said the woman suffered a single gunshot wound to the head. Her death is being investigated as a suicide.

Ellis said more details will be confirmed after an autopsy on Friday.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

SWAT and multiple law enforcement agencies responded after a traffic stop led to a standoff on White Horse Road.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Megan Nicole Sallee
Myrtle Beach daycare worker arrested for ‘unlawful conduct toward a child’
Woman dies after ocean rescue in North Myrtle Beach
Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
1 hospitalized after car crashes into building, gas line in Atlanic Beach
Driver identified, 1 hurt after car crashes into gentleman’s club, gas line in Atlantic Beach
This photo provided by KION-TV shows multiple agencies responding to Watsonville Municipal...
Officials: At least 2 die after planes collide in California

Latest News

The main concern is how much these developers want to build on what many here consider small...
Georgetown Planning Commission rejects 2 development plans following residential complaints
Friday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain possible at times
In this month alone, Sumter PD says 14 CAT thefts have already been reported.
Pastor asks burglars to ‘repent’ after stealing catalytic converters
VIDEO: 1 hospitalized after car crashes into gentleman’s club, gas line in Atlantic Beach
.
VIDEO: Daycare worker arrested for unlawful conduct towards a child