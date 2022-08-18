Woman shoots self during traffic stop in Greenville County, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they have determined a driver shot herself during a traffic stop on Thursday.
Deputies said a traffic stop was initiated around 2:30 p.m. on White Horse Road and during the stop, a gunshot was heard from inside the vehicle.
The driver stopped in a McDonald’s parking lot in the 1700 block of White Horse Road. A large law enforcement presence swarmed the scene including SWAT, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The area around White Horse Road and Frontage Road was blocked off during the incident.
Deputies said they were actively negotiating with the driver. They determined just before 4 p.m. that the sole occupant of the car, a woman in her mid-20s, shot herself inside the vehicle.
Deputy Coroner Mike Ellis said the woman suffered a single gunshot wound to the head. Her death is being investigated as a suicide.
Ellis said more details will be confirmed after an autopsy on Friday.
Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.