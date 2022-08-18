Woman shoots self during traffic stop in Greenville County, coroner says

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they have determined a driver shot herself during a traffic stop on Thursday.

Deputies said a traffic stop was initiated around 2:30 p.m. on White Horse Road and during the stop, a gunshot was heard from inside the vehicle.

The driver stopped in a McDonald’s parking lot in the 1700 block of White Horse Road. A large law enforcement presence swarmed the scene including SWAT, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

FOX Carolina viewer Anna captured footage of a standoff scene on White Horse Road in Greenville County.

The area around White Horse Road and Frontage Road was blocked off during the incident.

Deputies said they were actively negotiating with the driver. They determined just before 4 p.m. that the sole occupant of the car, a woman in her mid-20s, shot herself inside the vehicle.

A McDonald's restaurant on White Horse Road is taped off after the coroner said a driver shot herself during a traffic stop. (FOX Carolina News)

Deputy Coroner Mike Ellis said the woman suffered a single gunshot wound to the head. Her death is being investigated as a suicide.

Ellis said more details will be confirmed after an autopsy on Friday.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

SWAT and multiple law enforcement agencies responded after a traffic stop led to a standoff on White Horse Road.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.