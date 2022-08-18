Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Woman killed by her 5 Great Danes, autopsy finds

When deputies arrived, they found 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe dead at the scene.
When deputies arrived, they found 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe dead at the scene.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Dean Welte and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV/Gray News) – A woman in rural Iowa died this week after she was attacked by her own five dogs, authorities said.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, deputies got a call Monday from someone who said he found a woman in a ditch but could not get close to her because there were several large dogs surrounding her.

When deputies arrived, they found 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe dead at the scene.

Her body was taken to the Iowa State Medical Examiner for an autopsy, which determined the cause of death to be multiple dog bite injuries.

Investigators determined that Kiepe’s five Great Danes caused her death. Those dogs have now been euthanized.

Copyright 2022 KTIV via Gray News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
Thousands of Horry County Students ride the bus home every day and making sure kids get home...
‘Those kinds of mistakes can’t happen:’ Horry County parents concerned over school bus miscommunications, issues
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights
1 injured in early-morning house fire in Myrte Beach
‘Pretty scary’: Homeowner, neighbor describes early morning Socastee house fire; 1 hurt
HCFR crash with entrapment in Longs area
Hwy 9 in Horry County closed after crash with entrapment, 1 injured

Latest News

VIDEO: 1 hospitalized after car crashes into gentleman’s club, gas line in Atlantic Beach
.
VIDEO: Students, parents seeing school bus delays can expect relief soon, HCS says
In this image provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy hosts talks with UN chief, Turkey leader
The lightning bolt left behind two holes in the driver's side roof and fried the electrical...
Lightning hits SUV full of on-duty detectives
The Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg departs court,...
Trump Organization CFO pleads guilty in tax evasion case