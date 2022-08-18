Woman dies after ocean rescue in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman died following an ocean rescue in North Myrtle Beach Wednesday.

According to a North Myrtle Beach city spokesperson, at approximately 6:10 p.m. rescue crews reported an ocean rescue at 15th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard to police.

Responding North Myrtle Beach police officers found lifeguards performing CPR on a 75-year-old female.

She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

A cause of death is not available at this time.

