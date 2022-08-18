Students, parents experiencing school bus delays can expect relief soon, Horry County Schools says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Some students in the Horry County school district are spending more time on buses than expected.

School officials are asking parents to be patient as they work out issues commonly seen at the beginning of the school year.

Ben Prince, the Executive Director of Transportation, said a general rule of thumb is to expect about two weeks before timing issues with bus routes are resolved.

Those delays are expected to continue into the second week of school since Kindergarten students go back later than usual this year.

Prince said the transportation department is constantly adding and removing stops to make sure routes are as efficient as possible.

“We don’t rush through the process of getting these routes established. Safety is the utmost concern for us so we’re gonna make sure that we’re thorough in how we do that. It’s a time consuming process to make sure it’s done right and we don’t ever want to rush through it,” said Prince.

He said a shortage of bus drivers is also causing some of the delays.

The school district experienced overcrowding and delays last year due to a nationwide bus driver shortage.

The district is still looking to fill nearly 70 bus driver vacancies.

The district is also in need of bus monitors who would ride along on special needs routes.

Prince said they held five bus driver job fairs with the county last year and will continue to do so.

“We are making progress, and which is a good thing. We are not only hiring more drivers but we’re retaining more so we’re excited about that, but there are still vacancies and the opportunity and the opportunity for people that may be interested,” said Prince.

Prince says you can help fill bus driver openings by going to the district’s next job fair Thursday, September 22 from 4-6 p.m. at the district’s office.

