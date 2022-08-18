SCDOT looks to change design of one Myrtle Beach intersection, wants public input

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A busy intersection in Myrtle Beach could be getting a new, innovative design to help improve safety.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation wants to convert the Highway 501 and Cannon Road intersection to a Reduced Conflict Intersection (RCI).

The SCDOT describes an RCI as an intersection where left-turns and through movements from side streets are not allowed. Instead, drivers would turn right onto the main road and then make a U-turn at a one-way median opening after the intersection.

The design is meant to reduce “conflict points” which are any point where the paths of two vehicles diverge, merge or cross.

A typical intersection has 32 conflict points, while an RCI design has 18.

The SCDOT’s presentation also shows that RCIs increase travel times as well.

The Highway 501 and Cannon Road intersection was selected for the improvement by the Highway Safety Improvement Program to reduce angle crashes at the intersection.

According to the agency, between Jan. 1, 2014 and Sept. 20, 2018, there were 84 crashes at the intersection, including 67 right-angle crashes and 39 crashes involving injuries, and five of those crashes had serious injuries.

The SCDOT projects that the RCI design will reduce the future crash potential by 75% at Cannon Road.

Part of the project will also include the realignment of Highway 501 with 3rd Avenue South.

The anticipated schedule of the proposed project has construction starting in late 2023.

The SCDOT has a public information meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1 at the Myrtle Beach Train Depot located at 851 Broadway Street. It will be a drop-in-style meeting where people can get more information and ask questions.

Written comments can be provided several ways:

CLICK HERE to submit one online

Email your comments to meetzelKR@scdot.org

Filling out a comment card and dropping it in the comment box at the public information meeting

Mail your comments to Kaylon Meetze, SCDOT project manager: 955 Park Street, P.O. Box 191, Columbia, SC 29202

