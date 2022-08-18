Meals on Wheels of Horry County opens new location while looking for permanent home

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Meals on Wheels of Horry County has a temporary new home in the Conway area.

The new location at Highway 501 and Singleton Road is triple the size of their old location off Postal Way.

The nonprofit doesn’t just serve those along the Grand Strand they also reach families in Georgetown County, serving over 350 people a week and driving nearly 55 routes.

Operations Manager Angela Moncrief said they’re always looking for more volunteers to help out with the growing workload.

“We’re now able to have a cooking team as well as a prep team several times a week and get a head start on the day ahead,” said Moncrief.

Rising prices are impacting the local nonprofit organization. With an increased price at the gas pump and grocery store, their limited budget isn’t cutting it.

CEO Michael Tyler said they’ve also been informed rent is expected to double next year forcing them to find a new permanent location.

Tyler’s goal is to purchase to former Koyote Saloon nightclub, which has been vacant since 2018 following a deadly shooting.

“It’s a gateway to our community,” said Tyler.

He estimates the property and renovations will cost roughly $800,000.

To help raise money for the new location and keep serving local seniors Meals on Wheels of Horry County is hosting a Gala for Grandparents on Sept. 9.

