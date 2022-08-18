Submit a Tip
Man accused of killing his children’s mother in Robeson County

Michael Locklear
Michael Locklear(Source: New Hanover County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A year-long investigation led to the arrest of a man accused of killing the mother of his children, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Locklear, 37, who now lives in Wilmington, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Cynthia Lowery.

Investigators said Lowery was found on June 9, 2021, suffering from a gunshot wound on Shird Ray Lane in Pembroke. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said this case serves as a reminder to the community that his investigators won’t stop until they make an arrest, and that investigations take some time.

“This should be an example that our agency takes every death investigation seriously” said Wilkins. “What you have to understand is, most cases aren’t solved in an hour like a television series. We awaited forensic and ballistic results from experts as well as completed autopsy investigative reports.  In this case, it was quite obvious that what was told to investigators didn’t match up to the crime scene which has now led to this arrest.” The sheriff’s office said the shooting appears to be a result of domestic violence.

Lowery is currently being held at the New Hanover County Detention Center without bond.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division investigated the case, with the help of the ATF and the New Hanover Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

