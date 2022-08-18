Submit a Tip
Horry County school bus rear-ended in Conway area, district says

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Horry County School bus was part of a collision Thursday along Highway 501.

The crash occurred shortly before 3 p.m. when the bus was rear-ended by another vehicle, according to school district spokesperson, Lisa Bourcier.

There were no reported injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed it was also called to the crash, but no other information as provided.

