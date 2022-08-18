Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Increasing threat of heavy rain to end the week

By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re moving into another active weather pattern with more chances for heavy rain.

FRIDAY

Another cloudy day ahead for Friday with better chances for heavy rain. Expecting downpours to begin through Friday morning, with chances continuing through most of the day. Severe weather is not expected but the rain will turn heavy at times. Temperatures will struggle to climb out of the lower 80s.

Expect heavy rain at times Friday
Expect heavy rain at times Friday(WMBF)

SATURDAY

Saturday ends up being one of the drier days this week but not completely rain-free. Expect to see at least a few showers and storms develop Saturday afternoon, generally winding down through sunset.

SUNDAY

While Sunday morning is generally dry, look for another active afternoon as scattered showers and storms develop. While not a washout, have a backup plan for Sunday afternoon if you plan to be outdoors. Temperatures this weekend top out in the lower 80s.

Saturday will end up the driest day this weekend
Saturday will end up the driest day this weekend(WMBF)

NEXT WEEK

The active weather pattern continues next week as more tropical moisture filters in. Expect more rounds of afternoon showers and storms through mid-week.

More chances for heavy rain next week
More chances for heavy rain next week(WMBF)

