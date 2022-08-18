1 hospitalized after car crashes into gentleman’s club, gas line in Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A car crashed into an Atlantic Beach gentleman’s club, striking the gas line.

Horry County Fire Rescue said the crash happened on Hwy 17 near 31st Ave. South. Hwy 17 was closed in that area and the building, as well as the immediate area, was evacuated.

According to an employee of the gentleman’s club, Thee Dollhouse, an intoxicated customer leaving the club reversed into the building, hitting the gas line. The employee said troopers arrested the man.

WMBF News has reached out to the South Carolina Highway Patrol and HCFR to confirm the employee’s information. We are waiting to hear back.

HCFR says after ventilating and monitoring the building, it has been reopened, and the roadway is now cleared for traffic.

One person has been hospitalized; however, their condition is currently unknown, according to HCFR.

HCFR was dispatched to the area at 3:37 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with WMBF News for updates.

