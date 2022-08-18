1 dead after van crashes into building in Florence County

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A van versus building crash in Florence County left one person dead Wednesday night, troopers said.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision occurred just after 10:50 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 52 near 1833 in Scranton, according to Master Trooper Gary Miller.

Miller said a 2005 Chevrolet van was traveling north when the driver swerved off the right side of the road and lost control. The driver then ran off the left side of the road and crashed into a building.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle and their identity has not yet been released.

