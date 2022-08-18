Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

1 dead after van crashes into building in Florence County

Triple fatal crash in SE Nebraska
Triple fatal crash in SE Nebraska(10/11 NOW)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A van versus building crash in Florence County left one person dead Wednesday night, troopers said.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision occurred just after 10:50 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 52 near 1833 in Scranton, according to Master Trooper Gary Miller.

Miller said a 2005 Chevrolet van was traveling north when the driver swerved off the right side of the road and lost control. The driver then ran off the left side of the road and crashed into a building.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle and their identity has not yet been released.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
Thousands of Horry County Students ride the bus home every day and making sure kids get home...
‘Those kinds of mistakes can’t happen:’ Horry County parents concerned over school bus miscommunications, issues
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights
1 injured in early-morning house fire in Myrte Beach
‘Pretty scary’: Homeowner, neighbor describes early morning Socastee house fire; 1 hurt
HCFR crash with entrapment in Longs area
Hwy 9 in Horry County closed after crash with entrapment, 1 injured

Latest News

VIDEO: 1 hospitalized after car crashes into gentleman’s club, gas line in Atlantic Beach
1 hospitalized after car crashes into building, gas line in Atlanic Beach
1 hospitalized after car crashes into gentleman’s club, gas line in Atlantic Beach
Latest forecast.
FIRST ALERT: Mostly cloudy again today ahead of a rainy Friday
Unfortunately this will not be Meals on Wheels forever home, they said their rent is expected...
Meals on Wheels of Horry County opens new location while looking for permanent home