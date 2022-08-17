Woman with Alzheimer’s missing, considered ‘at risk,’ Horry County PD says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An Horry County woman diagnosed with Alzheimer’s is missing and “at risk,” Horry County police say.

Elizabeth “Betty” Harvath, 76, was last seen leaving her home in Little River around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday.

HCPD says Harvath left her home driving a light blue 2012 Honda Civic with South Carolina plate QEU 956.

Harvath is about 5′4″, 125 lbs. with gray hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing light-colored jeans, black shoes, a light-colored jacket and a dark-colored purse.

Community members may see officers searching by car and foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call HCPD at 843-248-1520.

