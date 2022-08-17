Three teen suspects turn themselves in after 17-year-old girl shot in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Three teenage suspects are in custody after a 17-year-old girl was shot over the weekend in Robeson County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said 19-year-old Jacoby McGirt surrendered to investigators on Tuesday morning. Then later in the day, 19-year-old Corey McNeil and a juvenile turned themselves into the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

All three are charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon and seven counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

The charges stem from an incident on Sunday afternoon where deputies responded to the intersection of Highway 72 West and Pine Log Road after receiving a call about a person shot inside of a car. The 17-year-old girl was taken to the hospital before deputies arrived. Her condition has not been released.

McGirt and McNeil are currently being held at the Robeson County Detention Center. Both were given $1.3 million bonds.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.