SC Supreme Court temporarily blocks Fetal Heartbeat Law

The South Carolina State House in Columbia.
The South Carolina State House in Columbia.(WCSC/WIS)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Supreme Court granted an emergency motion to temporarily block the state’s Fetal Heartbeat Law while litigation over the issue moves forward.

The state’s ban on abortions after six weeks took effect on June 27.

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic and the Greenville Women’s Clinic, which operate the only three abortion clinics in the state, argue the ban violates the constitutional right to privacy and equal protection.

The CEO of Planned Parenthood South Atlantic said during the weeks where the Fetal Heartbeat Law has been in effect, “patients have been forced to travel hundreds of miles for an abortion or suffer the life-altering consequences of forced pregnancy.”

However, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster called the Supreme Court ruling striking down Roe v. Wade, which allowed for the Fetal Heartbeat Act to go into effect, a “resounding victory for the Constitution and for those who have worked for so many years to protect the lives of the most vulnerable among us.”

Attorney General Alan Wilson’s Office released the following statement after the temporary injunction was granted:

“While we are disappointed, it’s important to point out this is a temporary injunction. The court didn’t rule on the constitutionality of the Fetal Heartbeat law. We will continue to defend the law.”

