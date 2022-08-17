Police report lists ‘reckless driving’ as possible charge in North Myrtle Beach fiery crash

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – An incident report provides new details on a fiery crash that damaged several vehicles and three homes in North Myrtle Beach.

North Myrtle Beach police said just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday they saw a car speeding and swerving on South Ocean Boulevard.

Police lost sight of the vehicle and told other officers to be on the lookout for the car.

An officer spotted the vehicle and saw it speed, swerve and lose control.

“The vehicle drove up on to the sidewalk, struck an electrical utility box, went airborne, which made the vehicle flip and crash into the cars/house, which burst into flames,” the incident report states.

Officers managed to get two men and two women out of the vehicle and get them to safety.

More officers were called to the scene and helped evacuate about 50 people from three homes located between 1916 and 1918 North Ocean Boulevard.

The report noted that one of the homes was a group home “that had numerous individuals who had special needs and other difficulties that led to officers ensuring they had the proper safety measures to benefit them.”

There were also five vehicles and three golf carts that were heavily damaged in the fire.

The incident report shows the driver was severely injured and burned. The driver was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center first and then to the Medical University of South Carolina.

The report also lists reckless driving as a charge against the driver.

WMBF News is not identifying the driver until that person is formally arrested and charged in the case.

