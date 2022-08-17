Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Murdaugh attorney accuses AG Wilson of leaking evidence, prosecution of withholding evidence in murder trial

Wilson fires back
Wilson, Murdaugh, Harpootlian
Wilson, Murdaugh, Harpootlian(WMBF)
By S.E. Jenkins
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - One attorney for Alex Murdaugh, Dick Harpootlian, held a news conference Wednesday, accusing the prosecution of withholding evidence and the state attorney general of releasing evidence to the press.

Harpootlian said the news conference would be to discuss a recent motion asking a court to order South Carolina to comply with its obligations under court rules and case law to furnish discovery material.

Murdaugh’s defense team is trying to get a look at the evidence against him ahead of the trial, which is expected to begin after the first of the year.

Harpootlian said it has been 32 days since he requested the evidence from the prosecutor’s office.

”I haven’t seen a shred of paper,” Harpootlian said. “This conduct is unprecedented. They’re hiding the ball.”

Harpootlian also accused Attorney General Alan Wilson of “relentlessly” leaking evidence to the media, rushing to judgment, and leveraging the grand jury investigation of Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes “to find evidence justifying the State’s blind guess that Alex murdered his wife and son.

Wilson’s office pushed back on the accusations, describing Murdaugh’s motion as a “completely blatant attempt to create drama where formerly there was none.

Wilson’s Response in Opposition to the Motion to Compel stated in part:

”Contrary to what Mr. Harpootlian said at his news conference, it is categorically false that the Attorney General’s Office leaked any information in the Murdaugh murder case. We’ve been in communication with SLED and they deny that they told anyone that our office leaked anything.”

The full motion from Wilson can be read by clicking here.

Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife Maggie and youngest son Paul, found shot to death on the family’s hunting lodge property in June 2021.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

