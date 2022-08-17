Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Hwy 9 in Horry County closed after crash with entrapment, 1 injured

HCFR crash with entrapment in Longs area
HCFR crash with entrapment in Longs area(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Highway 9 at Harvest Moon in the Longs area is closed due to a crash with entrapment.

Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to this call at 7:50 a.m.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brain Lee says Horry County Fire Rescue has the road temporarily closed to remove a vehicle.

One person is being transported to the hospital with injuries, HCFR said.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
The victim of the alligator attack has been identified as 88-year-old Nancy A. Becker, of Sun...
Woman, 88, killed in alligator attack while gardening
COVID fraud, bailout fraud
Myrtle Beach family sentenced to federal prison in tax, COVID fraud scheme
Horry County police said a teen shot and killed another teen over the weekend on Bear Bluff...
Horry County coroner identifies victim in fatal teen shooting
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Bus confusion worries Horry County Schools parents
1 injured in early-morning house fire in Myrte Beach
1 injured in early-morning house fire in Myrtle Beach
Rain chances will increase as we head into the end of the week and into the weekend.
FIRST ALERT: Cloudy skies today, rain chances increase to end the week
Vehicles, rental home damaged in firey North Myrtle Beach crash
Police report lists ‘reckless driving’ as possible charge in North Myrtle Beach fiery crash