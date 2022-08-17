Hwy 9 in Horry County closed after crash with entrapment, 1 injured

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Highway 9 at Harvest Moon in the Longs area is closed due to a crash with entrapment.

Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to this call at 7:50 a.m.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brain Lee says Horry County Fire Rescue has the road temporarily closed to remove a vehicle.

One person is being transported to the hospital with injuries, HCFR said.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating

