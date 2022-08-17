Hwy 9 in Horry County closed after crash with entrapment, 1 injured
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Highway 9 at Harvest Moon in the Longs area is closed due to a crash with entrapment.
Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to this call at 7:50 a.m.
South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brain Lee says Horry County Fire Rescue has the road temporarily closed to remove a vehicle.
One person is being transported to the hospital with injuries, HCFR said.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating
Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.