Horry County Council to ask state to open inquiry into GOP absentee ballot error

Republican absentee voters in Horry County were incorrectly mailed Democratic ballots during...
Republican absentee voters in Horry County were incorrectly mailed Democratic ballots during the June runoff election due to an error in the ballot printing and mailing process.(Source)
By Kristin Nelson and Corinne McGrath
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County leaders want the state to investigate an absentee ballot error that occurred during the June runoff elections.

It was discovered that 1,337 Democrat absentee ballots were sent to Republican voters prior to the June 28 runoff.

The Horry County Board of Voter Registration and Elections cited errors in the printing and mailing process via a third party as to why this happened. That third party, Sun Solutions, is still investigating what went wrong.

During the public input session during Tuesday night’s county council meeting, three people, including the president of the Horry County GOP, called on the council to open an election integrity investigation.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Horry County Chairman Johnny Gardner and Councilman Al Allen suggested that the council submit an official inquiry to the South Carolina Election Commission and the State Law Enforcement Division to look into the matter.

Allen said he would like the agencies to get answers to several questions including:

  • Why was Horry County the only county to get the wrong ballots?
  • Who at the publishing company was responsible?
  • Does the company have any connections with any organizations in Horry County?

Gardner tasked the Horry County Administration Committee with writing up a resolution calling for the official inquiry into the absentee ballots, then it will be brought to the full council for a vote.

The administration committee is set to meet on Aug. 22.

WMBF News reporter Corinne McGrath was inside the meeting and will have more the inquiry request at WMBF News at 11 p.m.

