Grand Strand man wins jackpot playing same lotto numbers every time

A $100,000 winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket has gone unclaimed since November. (Source: Pexels)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A North Myrtle Beach man plays the same numbers in the lottery every time he plays - and he has no intention of changing them up.

He says he choose the numbers, not because of any special meaning they had, but because he likes them.

July 16 was his lucky day. That night, he checked his Palmetto Cash 5 with Power-Up ticket purchased from the Food Lion #1047 at 1000 Hwy. 17 N. in North Myrtle Beach and saw he matched all five numbers to win big (4 - 11 - 20 - 24 – 26 Power-Up: 2).

He won $200,000.

The next morning he checked his ticket again, and he gave it one last look before leaving for Columbia to cash in his prize.

“I’m going to keep playing my numbers,” he told South Carolina Education Lottery officials. “I’m not giving up on them now.”

For selling the claimed ticket, Food Lion #1047 in North Myrtle Beach received a commission of $2,000.

