Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Florence County deputies investigate two separate homicides in one night; victims identified

(SOURCE: WMBF News)
(SOURCE: WMBF News)
By Samuel Shelton and WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County coroner released the names of two people who were found dead within hours of each other on Tuesday night in the Timmonsville area.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Deputies were first called to Riverbend Road, where a passerby spotted a man sitting in his car.

Authorities discovered that the man had been shot and killed.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as 22-year-old Malik Zimmerman of Timmonsville.

Later on in the night, deputies were called to a home in the 1700 block of Timmons Road, where a family member discovered a body.

Von Lutcken identified the man as 62-year-old Jasper McKithen who was reported missing by his family on Monday.

The Timmonsville Police Department reported on Monday that Jasper McKithen was missing. His...
The Timmonsville Police Department reported on Monday that Jasper McKithen was missing. His body was later discovered in a home along Timmons Road. His death is being investigated as a homicide.(Source: Timmonsville Police Department)

The coroner said it appears that McKithen died as a result of blunt force trauma.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the coroner’s office continue to investigate these two separate homicides.

WMBF News reporter Samuel Shelton is in Florence County where he’s learning more about the crimes and what the sheriff’s office is doing to address them. He will have a full report starting at 5 p.m. on WMBF News.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
COVID fraud, bailout fraud
Myrtle Beach family sentenced to federal prison in tax, COVID fraud scheme
Horry County police said a teen shot and killed another teen over the weekend on Bear Bluff...
Horry County coroner identifies victim in fatal teen shooting
The victim of the alligator attack has been identified as 88-year-old Nancy A. Becker, of Sun...
Woman, 88, killed in alligator attack while gardening
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights

Latest News

Wilson, Murdaugh, Harpootlian
Murdaugh attorney accuses AG Wilson of leaking evidence, prosecution of withholding evidence in murder trial
Doc Antle, owner of Myrtle Beach Safari, has been charged with one felony count of wildlife...
‘Doc’ Antle waives right to speedy trial, files continuance for August pretrial
Deputies, coroner investigating after body discovered near Timmonsville
.
VIDEO: Recent Drug Sentencing in Horry County