Florence County deputies investigate two separate homicides in one night; victims identified

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County coroner released the names of two people who were found dead within hours of each other on Tuesday night in the Timmonsville area.

Deputies were first called to Riverbend Road, where a passerby spotted a man sitting in his car.

Authorities discovered that the man had been shot and killed.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as 22-year-old Malik Zimmerman of Timmonsville.

Later on in the night, deputies were called to a home in the 1700 block of Timmons Road, where a family member discovered a body.

Von Lutcken identified the man as 62-year-old Jasper McKithen who was reported missing by his family on Monday.

The Timmonsville Police Department reported on Monday that Jasper McKithen was missing. His body was later discovered in a home along Timmons Road. His death is being investigated as a homicide. (Source: Timmonsville Police Department)

The coroner said it appears that McKithen died as a result of blunt force trauma.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the coroner’s office continue to investigate these two separate homicides.

