FIRST ALERT: Mostly cloudy again today ahead of a rainy Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A stationary front will remain near the region through the weekend and result in periods of showers and storms at times.

Through Thursday, the front will remain stalled well south of the region over the Atlantic Ocean. The front will meander northward and back into the Carolinas by Friday and into the weekend increasing chances of showers and storms once again.

A few showers possible this afternoon. (WMBF)

TODAY

Another round of mostly cloudy skies will return for Thursday. Much like the last few days, the mostly cloudy skies will keep temperatures below normal with afternoon readings in the lower 80s. A few showers will be possible with rain chances at 30%.

INTO THE WEEKEND

As the weak stationary front begins to lift north, the risk of showers and storms will continue to increase. The best chance arrives on Friday as a surge of moisture moves into the area and interacts with the front. A round of rain may develop early in the morning and then again in the afternoon and evening. Friday’s rain chances have been increased to 70%.

Showers and storms return on Friday. Some heavy rain will be possible. (WMBF)

While the weekend will not be a washout, chance of showers and storms will continue. Based on the latest data, Saturday looks to the least active day with the risk of showers and storms at 30%. Another surge of moisture will increase the risk again on Sunday to 40%. Temperatures will remain slightly below normal with readings in the lower to middle 80s.

The chance of showers and storms continues. (WMBF)

Rainfall could be heavy at times with average totals of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.