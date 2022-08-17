FIRST ALERT: Cloudy skies today, rain chances increase to end the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Rain chances are lower today but not completely zero. It’s a nice break from what is an active week here in the Carolinas.

TODAY

Kids are heading to school on a cloudy note. More clouds are around and keeping those morning temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s to start the day. We’ll see more clouds than sunshine today with highs climbing into the lower 80s today. There’s just a stray chance of a passing shower today. Most of the moisture remains to our south for today but ramps into the Carolinas to end the week.

Highs will climb into the lower 80s today. (WMBF)

ACTIVE END TO THE WEEK

Our stalled out front in addition to multiple disturbances aloft will bring daily rain chances, more clouds and cooler than normal temperatures to end the work week. It’s important to note that no day is a complete washout but there does seem to be better rain chances geared toward certain parts of the day.

Rain chances will increase as we head into the end of the week and into the weekend. (WMBF)

As we head into Thursday, we should start out mainly dry. Better rain chances to through the day will remain to the southwest as moisture pumps back into the region. Highs on Thursday will reach the lower 80s with increasing rain chances late Thursday afternoon and into the evening hours. We’ll keep rain chances at 30% for Thursday before watching them climb as we head into the weekend.

As we head into Friday, we should begin to see more diurnal forcing (daytime heating) of showers and storms throughout the area with better coverage in the afternoon and evening hours. We’ll also start to notice the humidity begin to uptick to end the work week and head into the weekend. Rain chances Friday-Sunday will remain at 40%. Highs through those three days will only climb starting in the low 80s on Friday and ending in the mid-upper 80s by Sunday.

An active forecast with daily rain chances. (WMBF)

Rainfall totals through the weekend still suggest we will see 1-2″ with locally higher amounts possible.

