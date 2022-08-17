Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Deputies, coroner investigating after body discovered near Timmonsville

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the coroner’s office is investigating after a body was found near Timmonsville.

The sheriff’s office said the body was discovered Tuesday night in the 1700 block of Timmons Road, which is just off South Cartesville Highway near I-95.

No other details were provided on the investigation.

This wasn’t the first death investigation for the sheriff’s office on Tuesday night.

Deputies were also called to River Bend Road, which is also located near Timmonsville, where the sheriff said a person was found shot and killed inside of a car.

No names have been released in either case.

Check back with WMBF News for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
Bear Bluff Rd. sign
14-year-old accused of shooting, killing another teen in Horry County over weekend
The victim of the alligator attack has been identified as 88-year-old Nancy A. Becker, of Sun...
Woman, 88, killed in alligator attack while gardening
Horry County police said a teen shot and killed another teen over the weekend on Bear Bluff...
Horry County coroner identifies victim in fatal teen shooting
Jennifer Sahr
Trial date set for woman accused in ‘Baby Boy Horry’ death

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Recent Drug Sentencing in Horry County
.
VIDEO: Family sentenced in fraud case
Jacoby McGirt, Corey McNeil
Three teen suspects turn themselves in after 17-year-old girl shot in Robeson County
Increase in drug arrests prompts 15th Circuit solicitor to crack down on offenders