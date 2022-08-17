Deputies, coroner investigating after body discovered near Timmonsville

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the coroner’s office is investigating after a body was found near Timmonsville.

The sheriff’s office said the body was discovered Tuesday night in the 1700 block of Timmons Road, which is just off South Cartesville Highway near I-95.

No other details were provided on the investigation.

This wasn’t the first death investigation for the sheriff’s office on Tuesday night.

Deputies were also called to River Bend Road, which is also located near Timmonsville, where the sheriff said a person was found shot and killed inside of a car.

No names have been released in either case.

Check back with WMBF News for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.