CCU welcomes a new therapy dog to campus ahead of the fall semester

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University welcomed a new member to its staff this week.

Treasure, a certified therapy dog, joined the campus this week just as the new school semester begins.

She is a part of the LIFE program at CCU.

The program is a post-secondary education and transition program for people who have a mild to moderate intellectual and/or developmental disability, according to CCU.

