3 hurt after golf cart hits tree in North Myrtle Beach

North Myrtle Beach first responders were called to a golf cart crash that sent three people to...
North Myrtle Beach first responders were called to a golf cart crash that sent three people to the hospital Wednesday afternoon.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash involving a golf cart in North Myrtle Beach sent three people to the hospital.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and the police department responded around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to a wooded area off Palmetto Harbour Drive where they said a golf cart hit a tree.

Fire rescue personnel had to use the department’s UTV to transport themselves and equipment to the site of the crash because it was too far off the roadway.

Once the three people were taken out of the woods, Horry County Fire Rescue transported them to the hospital.

Once the patients were transported, the police department was left to investigate the crash.

It’s not clear what kind of injuries the people suffered.

Check back with WMBF News for more on this developing story.

