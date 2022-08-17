Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

1 injured in early-morning house fire in Myrtle Beach

1 injured in early-morning house fire in Myrte Beach
1 injured in early-morning house fire in Myrte Beach(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One person is being treated for injuries after an early-morning house fire in Myrtle Beach.

Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to Grousewood Drive at 5:19 a.m. and was assisted by Myrtle Beach Fire.

The injured person was transported to the hospital for precautionary measures.

The fire is now under control and will be investigated, HCFR said.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
The victim of the alligator attack has been identified as 88-year-old Nancy A. Becker, of Sun...
Woman, 88, killed in alligator attack while gardening
Horry County police said a teen shot and killed another teen over the weekend on Bear Bluff...
Horry County coroner identifies victim in fatal teen shooting
COVID fraud, bailout fraud
Myrtle Beach family sentenced to federal prison in tax, COVID fraud scheme
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Bus confusion worries Horry County Schools parents
Rain chances will increase as we head into the end of the week and into the weekend.
FIRST ALERT: Cloudy skies today, rain chances increase to end the week
Vehicles, rental home damaged in firey North Myrtle Beach crash
Police report lists ‘reckless driving’ as possible charge in North Myrtle Beach fiery crash
Republican absentee voters in Horry County were incorrectly mailed Democratic ballots during...
Horry County Council to ask state to open inquiry into GOP absentee ballot error