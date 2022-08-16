Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Suspect surrenders after 17-year-old girl shot in Robeson Co.; 2 teens still wanted

Jacoby McGirt
Jacoby McGirt(Source: Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – One suspect is in custody after a 17-year-old girl was shot over the weekend in Robeson County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said 19-year-old Jacoby McGirt surrendered to investigators on Tuesday morning.

He is charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon and seven counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

The charges stem from an incident on Sunday afternoon where deputies responded to the intersection of Highway 72 West and Pine Log Road after receiving a call about a person shot inside of a car. The 17-year-old girl was taken to the hospital before deputies arrived. Her condition has not been released.

McGirt is currently being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $1.3 million bond.

The sheriff’s office is still searching for 19-year-old Corey McNeil and a 16-year-old who are wanted on the same charges that were filed against McGirt.

Anyone with information about the case or the suspects is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

Corey McNeil
Corey McNeil(Source: Robeson County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
Bear Bluff Rd. sign
14-year-old accused of shooting, killing another teen in Horry County over weekend
The victim of the alligator attack has been identified as 88-year-old Nancy A. Becker, of Sun...
Woman, 88, killed in alligator attack while gardening
generic crash
HCFR: 1 hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash in Myrtle Beach, lanes blocked
Jennifer Sahr
Trial date set for woman accused in ‘Baby Boy Horry’ death

Latest News

.
MORE COVERAGE: Horry County teachers, staff equipped for emergencies
.
VIDEO: Wall of service for veterans at former air force base
.
VIDEO: Family sentenced in fraud case
.
VIDEO: North Myrtle Beach enters new mutual aid agreement to help with large-scale incidents, natural disasters
.
VIDEO: Horry County teachers, staff equipped for emergencies