Suspect surrenders after 17-year-old girl shot in Robeson Co.; 2 teens still wanted

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – One suspect is in custody after a 17-year-old girl was shot over the weekend in Robeson County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said 19-year-old Jacoby McGirt surrendered to investigators on Tuesday morning.

He is charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon and seven counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

The charges stem from an incident on Sunday afternoon where deputies responded to the intersection of Highway 72 West and Pine Log Road after receiving a call about a person shot inside of a car. The 17-year-old girl was taken to the hospital before deputies arrived. Her condition has not been released.

McGirt is currently being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $1.3 million bond.

The sheriff’s office is still searching for 19-year-old Corey McNeil and a 16-year-old who are wanted on the same charges that were filed against McGirt.

Anyone with information about the case or the suspects is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

Corey McNeil (Source: Robeson County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.