Suspect in 2020 Coastal Grand Mall stabbing sentenced to 10 years prison, will serve 2

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One of the suspects in the 2020 Coastal Grand Mall stabbing that injured two was sentenced to 10 years in prison, two of which will be served in prison, and another four on probation.

The Honorable Judge Benjamin H. Culbertson sentenced Dionte Roddey White, 36, of Conway, to 10 years on Monday, according to the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

He was originally charged with two counts of attempted murder but pleaded down to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Due to the reduced charges from the plea, White’s sentence was suspended to two years in prison and four years probation following his release, according to Larry Filiberto, the assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case.

On Sept. 8, 2020, Myrtle Beach police were called to Coastal Grand Mall for a fight that turned into a shooting and stabbing investigation.

Police arrested White within hours after the incident at Coastal Grand Mall.

Police also charged a second man, Dewayne Cumbee in the incident. Cumbee was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

