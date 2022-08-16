Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Snoop Dogg debuts ‘Snoop Loopz’ cereal

According to the packaging on the box, the cereal is gluten-free and multi-grain.
According to the packaging on the box, the cereal is gluten-free and multi-grain.(Broadus Foods via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Snoop Dogg has a cure for the morning munchies – a new breakfast cereal called “Snoop Loopz.”

The product comes from Snoop’s Broadus Foods line that was co-founded with fellow rapper Master P.

According to the packaging on the box, the cereal is gluten-free and multi-grain.

The Broadus Foods website says it helps support charities including Door of Hope, which supports the homeless community.

The cereal isn’t Snoop’s first venture into grocery stores – he also has a wine line, thanks to a partnership with 19 Crimes.

Copyright 2022 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
Bear Bluff Rd. sign
14-year-old accused of shooting, killing another teen in Horry County over weekend
The victim of the alligator attack has been identified as 88-year-old Nancy A. Becker, of Sun...
Woman, 88, killed in alligator attack while gardening
generic crash
HCFR: 1 hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash in Myrtle Beach, lanes blocked
Jennifer Sahr
Trial date set for woman accused in ‘Baby Boy Horry’ death

Latest News

.
MORE COVERAGE: Horry County teachers, staff equipped for emergencies
.
VIDEO: North Myrtle Beach enters new mutual aid agreement to help with large-scale incidents, natural disasters
.
VIDEO: Horry County teachers, staff equipped for emergencies
The Sandusky Police Department reports two 32-year-olds have been arrested on public indecency...
Police: 32-year-old man, woman arrested for having sex on amusement park ride
Kim M. Smith, leader of the Utah Deaf Hospital Rights movement and president of the Utah...
Over-the-counter hearing aids expected this fall in US