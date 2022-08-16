Submit a Tip
North Myrtle Beach enters new mutual aid agreement to help with large-scale incidents, natural disasters

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue
North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue((Source: NMB Fire Rescue Facebook page))
By Eric Richards
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach City Council unanimously voted on Monday to enter into a new mutual aid agreement with the Horry Georgetown Fire Chief’s Association.

“Our association went through our current agreement that we had and modernized it,” said North Myrtle Beach Fire Chief Garry Spain.

The new agreement will be in place for five years and includes current fire chiefs and administrators of included departments.

“We brought it up to today’s standards,” Spain explained.

Mutual aid is activated when a department needs assistance from a neighboring or outside agency. It generally happens when there is a large-scale incident or natural disaster.

“Your primary response area is still your priority regardless of what municipality or county government you’re in,” said Spain.

If there is enough manpower to send a crew, they will be sent and vice versa.

The council will review the agreement towards the end of the fifth year and make adjustments if deemed necessary.

An item removed from Monday’s agenda during the city council meeting was the second reading of an ordinance amendment to chapter 23, which covers zoning and building size.

The city planning commission and council previously voted unanimously to approve restricting minimum in-common, single-family and duplex home sizes to just 900 sqare feet of habitable space. The council agreed to hold a workshop in September for an in-depth look at the ordinance.

