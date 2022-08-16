Submit a Tip
New Girl Scout cookie joins lineup for 2023

Girl Scouts of South Carolina announce new cookie coming to 2023 lineup: the Raspberry Rally
Girl Scouts of South Carolina announce new cookie coming to 2023 lineup: the Raspberry Rally(FOX Carolina News)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Girl Scouts of South Carolina announced a new cookie coming to the lineup next year: the Raspberry Rally!

The crispy cookie is a “sister” to Thin Mints according to the Girl Scouts, but instead of mint, it has raspberry flavor inside a chocolate coating.

Raspberry Rally cookies will be exclusively offered online and for direct shipment only.

Below is the cookie program schedule for Girl Scouts of South Carolina - Mountains to Midlands:

  • January 2, 2023: Preorders begin
  • January 17, 2023: Preorders end
  • February 4–9, 2023: Troop delivery
  • February 10–March 5, 2023: Girl Scout Cookie Booths

