New Girl Scout cookie joins lineup for 2023

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Girl Scouts of South Carolina announced a new cookie coming to the lineup next year: the Raspberry Rally!

The crispy cookie is a “sister” to Thin Mints according to the Girl Scouts, but instead of mint, it has raspberry flavor inside a chocolate coating.

Raspberry Rally cookies will be exclusively offered online and for direct shipment only.

Below is the cookie program schedule for Girl Scouts of South Carolina - Mountains to Midlands:

January 2, 2023: Preorders begin

January 17, 2023: Preorders end

February 4–9, 2023: Troop delivery

February 10–March 5, 2023: Girl Scout Cookie Booths

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.