New Girl Scout cookie joins lineup for 2023
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Girl Scouts of South Carolina announced a new cookie coming to the lineup next year: the Raspberry Rally!
The crispy cookie is a “sister” to Thin Mints according to the Girl Scouts, but instead of mint, it has raspberry flavor inside a chocolate coating.
Raspberry Rally cookies will be exclusively offered online and for direct shipment only.
Below is the cookie program schedule for Girl Scouts of South Carolina - Mountains to Midlands:
- January 2, 2023: Preorders begin
- January 17, 2023: Preorders end
- February 4–9, 2023: Troop delivery
- February 10–March 5, 2023: Girl Scout Cookie Booths
