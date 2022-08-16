Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach man gets 16 years for multiple drugs, distribution charges

Jamal Daniels
Jamal Daniels(15th Circuit Solicitor)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man is sentenced to 16 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple drug charges.

Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said Jamal Daniels, 28, pleaded guilty Monday to second-offense possession with intent to distribute heroin, second-offense possession of marijuana, and failure to stop for a blue light.

The Honorable Circuit Court Judge D. Craig Brown sentenced Daniels to 16 years on the heroin charge and one year each for the other two charges.

The sentences will run concurrently.

