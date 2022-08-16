Little River roadway blocked as crews work 1K-gallon fuel spill

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A roadway in the Little River area is blocked due to a fuel spill Tuesday morning.

Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched at 3:21 a.m. to a, roughly, 1,000-gallon fuel spill in the Park St. Ext. area of Little River.

HCFR says there are no reported injuries or threats to the public.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and the HC Stormwater Department are assisting to mitigate and clean up the spill.

