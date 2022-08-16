Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘mild’ symptoms

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Wednesday,...
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By The Associated Press and ZEKE MILLER
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — First lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing “mild symptoms,” the White House announced Tuesday. President Joe Biden continues to test negative after recently recovering from the virus but will wear a mask indoors for 10 days as a precaution.

The Bidens have been vacationing in South Carolina since Aug. 10, and the 71-year-old first lady began experiencing symptoms on Monday. Jill Biden, like her husband, has been twice-vaccinated and twice-boosted with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. She has been prescribed the antiviral drug Paxlovid and will isolate at the vacation home for at least five days.

“Close contacts of the First Lady have been notified,” her communications director, Elizabeth Alexander, said in a statement “She is currently staying at a private residence in South Carolina and will return home after she receives two consecutive negative COVID tests.”

The president tested negative for the virus on Tuesday morning, the White House said, but would be wearing a mask indoors for 10 days. He plans to return to Washington on Tuesday to sign Democrats’ landmark climate change and health care bill in the afternoon, before continuing to his home in Wilmington, Delaware.

He recovered from a rebound case of the virus on Aug. 7.

“Consistent with CDC guidance because he is a close contact of the First Lady, he will mask for 10 days when indoors and in close proximity to others,” the White House said. It said it would increase the president’s testing cadence and report those results.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
Horry County police said a teen shot and killed another teen over the weekend on Bear Bluff...
14-year-old accused of shooting, killing another teen in Horry County over weekend
generic crash
HCFR: 1 hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash in Myrtle Beach, lanes blocked
Jennifer Sahr
Trial date set for woman accused in ‘Baby Boy Horry’ death
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation is underway after a deadly alligator...
Deputies investigate deadly alligator attack in Beaufort Co.

Latest News

.
MORE COVERAGE: Horry County teachers, staff equipped for emergencies
.
VIDEO: North Myrtle Beach enters new mutual aid agreement to help with large-scale incidents, natural disasters
.
VIDEO: Horry County teachers, staff equipped for emergencies
Horry County police said a teen shot and killed another teen over the weekend on Bear Bluff...
Horry County Coroner identifies victim in fatal teen shooting