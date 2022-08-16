Increase in drug-related arrests in Grand Strand prompts solicitor’s office to crack down on offenders

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said drug-related arrests and cases are keeping his office busy.

Just within the past couple of days, the solicitor’s office has announced that two men will face lengthy prison sentences in connection to drug charges.

Corey Rutledge was sentenced to 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to trafficking and distributing cocaine, while Jamal Daniels received a 16-year sentence after pleading guilty to distributing heroin and possessing marijuana.

Richardson said that the Myrtle Beach area and Horry County are considered hot spots for drug trafficking.

“About a third of everything that comes through the door are drug-related,” Richardson said.

While the numbers for 2022 have yet to be finalized, in 2021, between the months of January and August, there were 827 drug-related offenses.

Meanwhile, the solicitor’s office said it has received at least 1,000 drug case warrants recently.

The office added that 50% of violent crimes are related directly to drugs.

Richardson said the Grand Strand is unique for drug offenses as it creates “the perfect storm” for drug trafficking.

“You have a lot higher percentage of people that you can sell to and sort of getaway here,” Richardson said. “It’s been sort of a perfect storm for people to come in and sell drugs.”

Richardson said that he doesn’t believe these drug-related offenses will die down anytime soon.

