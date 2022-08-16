Submit a Tip
Horry County Coroner identifies victim in fatal teen shooting

Horry County police said a teen shot and killed another teen over the weekend on Bear Bluff...
Horry County police said a teen shot and killed another teen over the weekend on Bear Bluff Road in the Conway area.(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the juvenile victim in the fatal shooting on Saturday.

Coroner Tamara Willard said 14-year-old Christopher Noah Garrett was shot multiple times in a wooded area near his home in Conway.

Horry County Police said the shooting took place Saturday evening in the area of Bear Bluff Road, which is off Old Reaves Ferry Road.

Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson told WMBF news that the teenager charged in the case is 14 years old and is currently being charged as a juvenile with one count of murder and one count of attempted murder.

Richardson said his office is taking a very aggressive approach due to the severity of this case.

The family requests privacy during this time.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Horry County Police Department.

