HCPD issues nearly 50 citations in connection to animal neglect investigation; HCACC still overcapacity

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Animal Care Center has been inundated with animals since two investigations brought in 130 animals earlier this month.

One of the investigations on Monday, Aug. 8 led officers to Merrit and Fowler roads in the Conway area, where they said they found a large number of dogs in a pen with no shelter, food or water. The HCACC said all of them were emaciated, dehydrated and neglected.

Police announced that Herbert Dozier was issued 47 tickets under the Horry County Animal Care and Treatment ordinance in connection to that case.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Since the HCACC announced it was filled with animals in need of good homes, community members lined up to take home new pets. But HCACC said it is still dealing with population issues.

Mikayla Moskov, the spokesperson for the Horry County Police Department, said there are currently 181 animals in the shelter. The adoptable animals include 51 dogs, one cat and a pig.

The HCACC has been able to consolidate the animals back into its location, and will no longer utilize space at Tamroc Kennels. They have also announced that adoption fees for all animals are waived.

The shelter is still halting all regular services such as stray and surrender intakes until their capacity has been reduced.

Potential adopters can go to the HCACC located at 1923 Industrial Park Road to find a new furry family member.

Stay with WMBF News for updates

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.